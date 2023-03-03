Kings in do-or-die situation against United today

RAWALPINDI: Half way into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VIII and Karachi Kings are facing prospects of their early exit with their Friday’s match against Islamabad United now becoming a do-or-die outing for them.

Kings cannot afford another loss following their fifth defeat Wednesday against Peshawar Zalmi. Another loss today would mean their chances of making it to the last four-stage would become near to impossible.

“There is no other option available for us but to go all out in the next three matches. Today’s match against United has become all the more important for us. Every selected player will have to be at his best to win all three matches from here on,” Kings captain Imad Wasim said while talking to the media the other day.

Kings have been the least impressive team in the competition so far as they lost their grip over some matches from relatively strong position.

“We have failed to finish the game as such are virtually standing in a very tight position at the points table. Hopefully, you would see us in a different mode in coming matches as we have no other alternative but to go for victory and that too with a good margin in an effort to improve our run-rate,” Imad said.

With Alex Hales joining Islamabad United, the home team would be at their best. However, their inconsistent performance has raised many questions. “You always get a lean day in between and that match against Lahore Qalandars the other day was more like that. We bundled out for a low total by Qalandars. That does not depict our true strength. It happens sometimes.

But I think that bad patch is over now. You would see a different team altogether on Friday from the one that played against Lahore Qalandars a few days back,” Shadab Khan said during his interaction with the media on Thursday.

With six points from five games, United are occupying third spot on the table, requiring a couple of more wins to earn a place in the knockout stage.

“I think we are well on course to make it to the top half of the table. Still five matches to go for United and we have all the chances of progressing further,” United captain said.

Shadab said he played his entire cricket at the Pindi Stadium and knew the crowd and the nature of the track.

“It is good to play your crucial matches in front of a home crowd. I have the experience of playing at the Pindi Stadium for years now.

Though it is difficult to forget the last defeat and start afresh, yet we are determined to play our best cricket and make sure that we are well on track to finish among the top teams. We will try not to repeat the mistakes we committed in the last match,” Islamabad United captain said.

Shadab added that every team had high class players. “Though we are two-time champions, it is not easy to win matches against PSL teams. The team that plays the best cricket on the given day would emerge winner on that particular day.

It is all about playing your best cricket every time you occupy the crease. In such leagues consistency is more important. Hopefully, we will be at our best in the remaining matches,” he said.