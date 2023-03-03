CECOS honours staff for contributions

PESHAWAR: The CECOS University arranged an annual award distribution ceremony here on Thursday to acknowledge the contributions of the faculty members and other staff.
A press release said a total of 49 awards were given away to faculty and staff members for their services to the university. Three staff members were selected through a draw for Umrah and two for performing Haj.
The vice-chancellor congratulated all the award recipients and appreciated their contributions. CECOS University President Tanveer Javed praised every staff member for their hard work and dedication.
