Power outages: Ex-PTI lawmaker to launch protest sit-in

BARA: Former Member National Assembly Iqbal Afridi and former Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Afridi on Thursday threatened to launch a protest sit-in against the hours-long electricity loadshedding and price-hike on March 12.

Speaking at a press conference here, they said that local leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from Bara are doing political hypocrisy and befooling masses through hollow slogans.

They said the previous PTI government was supplying electricity for 6 hours uninterruptedly to the tribal districts while this ‘imported PDM government had made life hell for the tribespeople by giving their share of electricity to Punjab.

“Instead of deceiving the people, the PDM local leaders should put pressure on their federal ministers to solve the real problems of the people of Bara,” ex-MPA Shafiq Afridi said.

He maintained that instead of staging protests, the ruling parties should solve the problems of people. On this occasion, former MNA and PTI district president Iqbal Afridi said that the PTI Bara chapter would launch a protest against all issues including power outages, price-hike, terrorism and others on March 12. He urged party workers and activists to participate in the protest sit-in in large number.