Encroachers occupy roadsides in city markets

MARDAN: Encroachers mafia have occupied the majority of the bazaars, creating traffic mess and causing inconvenience to pedestrians while the district administration has become silent spectator.

According to a survey conducted by The News, encroachment mafia has been active in Sarfaz Gunj Bazaar, Shahadano Bazaar, Bank Road, Par Hoti Chowk, Muqam Chowk, Charsadda Chowk, Shamsi Road and other bazaars.

The encroachers have established illegal set-ups alongside roads and placed their showcases on footpaths selling various items for sale, which is troublesome for the customers visiting the market.

The residents walking past the areas also face difficulties because of stalls and pushcarts that are placed on footpaths. Mian Gul Bacha, a resident, said that encroachment department officials had allegedly been receiving monthlies and footpaths were given on rent either by owners or shopkeepers. He added that the local administration did not perform their duties.

He argued that the encroachments were on the rise because the encroachers have their backs covered by influential people and authorities concerned.

Mohammad Islam, a resident, said that owners of illegal tea stalls were selling unhygienic products including juices, mineral water, tea and bread and overcharging patients and their attendants outside DHQ Hospital and Mardan Medical Complex.

He added that no rate list had been displayed by any stall-holder. Mukamil Shah, a resident, said that several shops had been built in the area without getting the formal approval regarding maps and the encroachers also set up fruit and vegetable stalls on both sides of the road, causing inconveniences to pedestrians.

The residents appealed to the caretaker chief minister and commissioner Mardan to take notice of the situation and to issue orders in this regard.