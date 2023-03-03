New Balakot Housing project: Survey being conducted to determine options, says official

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was conducting a comprehensive survey of the multi-billion New Balakot City Housing project to determine one of three options to develop and allot plots to affectees of the 2005 devastating earthquake, an official said on Thursday.

“The various public sector departments have been conducting a survey to determine which of the three options is viable and suits to finalise the New Balakot City Housing project and allot plots to around 5000 survivor families,” Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao told media here.

The official said the cost of the Rs12 billion project, the groundbreaking of which was performed by the then army ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf in 2007 with Rs12 billion, has now almost doubled owing to delay in its timely completion,” Rao said.

He added that the survey would determine whether the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take the project over from the federal government, develop it and allot plots to affected families through public private partnership or maintain the statuesque and go with the previous strategy for its development and distribute plots.

“We will submit our recommendations extracted from the survey to the provincial government, which will make our recommendations part of its response to be submitted with the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a contempt petition moved by survivors’ families last year,” he added.