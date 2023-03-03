CS for steps to improve power supply in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal on Thursday directed the officials concerned to take steps in improving the power supply in merged districts as it was crucial for the development of the area.

He was chairing a meeting to review the electricity problems faced by the residents of the merged districts.

The chief executive officer of the Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO), commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officials attended the meeting.

The CEO of TESCO briefed the meeting on the current status of electricity supply in the merged districts and the challenges faced by the company.

He also highlighted the steps taken by TESCO to address the electricity problems, including the installation of new transformers, improvement of transmission lines, and reduction in line losses.

The chief secretary stressed the need for continuing efforts to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the residents of the merged districts.