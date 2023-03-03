650 children trained on disaster risk reduction

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM), University of Peshawar, on Thursday trained 650 children on disaster risk reduction, emergency response, and climate change mitigation/adaptation.

The advocacy events were part and parcel of the student’s course entitled “Child-Friendly Disaster Management” at the BS 7th semester Disaster Management degree progarmme.

CDPM Director Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said, “Children are one of the most vulnerable groups during a disaster. Factors such as their age affect their vulnerability and shape their ability to cope and survive in a disaster context.”

“We used student-to-student risk communication methods to train children,” said Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Jan, the course teacher. He was of the view that children represent a significant portion of those who endure the devastating consequences of disasters.

Exposure to disaster can be a traumatic experience for children, affecting their future development potential, he added.

Dr Mushtaq said it was a proven fact that teaching children about disasters and climate change can make a lifesaving difference.

“There are hundreds of stories from around the world on how children who were taught safety measures were able to save themselves during emergencies. Informed children are better able in responding to disasters because they know what to expect and what action to take,” he added.