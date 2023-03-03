IPH to be upgraded

LAHORE: The government has announced to upgrade the Institute of Public Health (IPH) and establish a Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the institution.
IPH Board of Management Chairman Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool informed this in a statement issued on Thursday.
He appreciated and welcomed the announcement made by the Governor Punjab/Chancellor Mohammad Balighur Rehman.
