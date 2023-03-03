 
Friday March 03, 2023
IPH to be upgraded

By APP
March 03, 2023

LAHORE: The government has announced to upgrade the Institute of Public Health (IPH) and establish a Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the institution.

IPH Board of Management Chairman Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool informed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

He appreciated and welcomed the announcement made by the Governor Punjab/Chancellor Mohammad Balighur Rehman.

