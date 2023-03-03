Protest rallies staged in Khyber against loadshedding

BARA/JAMRUD/LANDIKOTAL: Hundreds of residents staged protests in various areas of Khyber tribal district against authorities who recently asked the locals to install power meters.

In Landikotal, political parties’ leaders and others staged a demonstration at Charwazgay Chowk against Tesco officials. They were holding black flags and banners inscribed with slogans against Tesco.

The protesters also blocked Pak-Afghan highway and suspended all kinds of traffic. Large queues of trucks and passenger coaches were stranded on the road due to the blockade.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Muhammad Ejaz, Kalimullah, Landikotal bazaar traders union president Jafar Khan Shinwari and others said that Tesco officials had agreed to ensure power supply for at least six hours daily but that they failed to fulfil the pledge.

Meanwhile, tribesmen protested in Bara subdivision as well, where they staged a sit-in outside the Bara power grid station and forcibly suspended power supply from the commercial feeders in protest against the prolonged load-shedding.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice president for Khyber Abdul Ghani Afridi, Awami National Party Khyber general secretary Sadique Chiragh, JI leader Khan Wali Afridi, Maroof Karwan chairman Maroof Afridi, PPP leader Willayat Afridi, Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League president Attaullah Afridi and others also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that Tesco and local authorities had failed to work on the agreement reached between Tesco and local jirga last month.

In Jamrud too, residents of Jamrud blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway and besieged the Jamrud grid station for the second day on Thursday as they are protesting against authorities’ demand to install electricity metres in the area.

Addressing the protesters on the occasion, Malik Naseer Ahmad said that Tesco should implement its agreement with locals, otherwise the sit-in would continue. He said Tesco was not ensuring regular electricity supply to people of the tribal districts as per the agreements with tribal people.