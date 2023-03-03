Exhibition of artwork held at PAC

Rawalpindi: Punjab Arts Council organised an exhibition of the works of Sajida Malik and Shaista Haider here on Thursday.

The special guest of the exhibition was Director General Khana Farhang Iran Farmarz Rehmanzad. The theme of the exhibition is ‘Islamic calligraphy and nature.’

DG Khana Farhang Iran Farmarz Rahmanzad said that Islamic art is based on monotheism, which draws man towards Allah. "The artist is on the path of evolution and development towards Allah himself through his art. Calligraphy is an ancient art and a precious asset of Muslims. Islamic art is a mirror of our civilisation and culture. An artist is a bearer of love and peace. The people of Pakistan and Iran are like one soul and two moulds and the fragrance of peace will spread through art,” he said.

He further said that both the countries need to work forward for the promotion of art. Director Arts Council said that the friendship between Pakistan and Iran is universal and exemplary. Iran is our neighbour and brotherly Islamic country. The friendship between Pakistan and Iran is ideal and God willing, this friendship will become stronger.

Punjab Arts Council has always provided opportunities to new artists. At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were given to both the artists. Large number of people were there to appreciate the artists.