EPA halts work on Rawal Chowk

Islamabad: The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on the directions of the Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) has served notices and environmental protection order (EPO) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to halt construction work at Rawal Chowk and Park Road underpass.

The EPA issued a notice to the CDA members for Environment, Engineering and the Project Director for justifying their conduct of starting construction work of their project unit in the Margalla Hills National Park without allegedly seeking environmental approval from the agency. The notice was served on January 17 as per the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 whereas the construction was an alleged violation of 11/12 of the Act.

After hearing the project proponents, the agency moved the matter to the Environmental Protection Tribunal for its directions to issue an EPO and stoppage of the illegal construction work. The tribunal in its ruling clarified that it was the prerogative of the EPA to issue EPO as per Section 16 of the act whereas the tribunal was to decide the penalties as per section 17 of the Act.

The tribunal further observed that earlier the EPA had halted construction work in similar cases and the same could be done after fulfilling all codal formalities.

The EPO served after the tribunals order stated that the CDA officials purportedly failed to justify their position upon appearing in person before the EPA.

However, despite gaining time for the provision of records and documents to defend themselves, no evidence was presented to the EPA.