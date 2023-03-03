CDA chairman orders inquiry

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (r) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Thursday directed an inquiry into the incident of pillars falling on the Bhara Kahu Bypass.

Taking to the media after reaching the spot, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that the accident occurred due to a crane slipping. “The safety and health of the labourers cannot be compromised at any cost,” he added. The CDA chairman assured that the incident would be fully investigated.