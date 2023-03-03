 
close
Friday March 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

CDA chairman orders inquiry

By APP
March 03, 2023

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (r) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Thursday directed an inquiry into the incident of pillars falling on the Bhara Kahu Bypass.

Taking to the media after reaching the spot, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that the accident occurred due to a crane slipping. “The safety and health of the labourers cannot be compromised at any cost,” he added. The CDA chairman assured that the incident would be fully investigated.

Comments