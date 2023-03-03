CDA chairman orders inquiry

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (r) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Thursday directed an inquiry into the incident of pillars falling on the Bhara Kahu Bypass.
Taking to the media after reaching the spot, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that the accident occurred due to a crane slipping. “The safety and health of the labourers cannot be compromised at any cost,” he added. The CDA chairman assured that the incident would be fully investigated.
Islamabad: Pakistan Tobacco Company has won an award at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry ...
Islamabad: Pakistan-China Institute, in collaboration with All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association and Power...
Islamabad: Though the country's top seat of learning, Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University is in the news for the...
Rawalpindi: Punjab Arts Council organised an exhibition of the works of Sajida Malik and Shaista Haider here on...
Islamabad: The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency on the directions of the Environmental Protection Tribunal ...
Islamabad: The ongoing construction work on Bhara Kahu Bypass faced another setback on Thursday when five heavy...
Comments