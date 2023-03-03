Five girders of under construction bypass collapse

Islamabad: The ongoing construction work on Bhara Kahu Bypass faced another setback on Thursday when five heavy girders of a bridge collapsed simultaneously, creating panic among the motorists and pedestrians moving on adjacent roads.

According to the eyewitnesses, the girders were placed in columns on four pillars of the bridge. A girder from one of the corners fell on the other one and within seconds all five girders collapsed in the same pattern.

The rescue teams immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Islamabad Chief Commissioner and Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Noorul Amin Mengal also rushed to the project site to monitor the situation. The police officials also visited the site and advised the people to stay away from it.

The construction work is underway in three shifts to meet the completion deadline of March 23. The latest mishap came days after two labourers had died while several others were trapped under rubble when shuttering of a big pillar of Bhara Kahu Bypass project collapsed few days back. It seems that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and necessary protocols are being ignored in haste as the relevant authorities are trying to complete the construction work as soon as possible. Everyone adjacent to the project area is now at risk.

An eyewitness said “A number of vehicles and some pedestrians were moving near the site when bridge collapsed. There was a panic like situation because this kind of incident had already occurred few days back during construction work of Bhara Kahu Bypass.”

When contacted, the relevant officials of the civic agency did not comment on the issue and stated that they were reviewing the situation and trying to ascertain the reasons behind this incident.