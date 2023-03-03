Magistrates asked to implement official rates

LAHORE: DC Rafia Haider has warned Price Control Magistrates (PCM) and formulated a strict procedure to monitor their performances. She issued the strict directions to Price Control Magistrates to do the work, go to the field, deliver to the public, or else go home. She ordered tightening up KPIs for the performance evaluation of Price Control Magistrates, performance will be evaluated on the basis of display of price list and implementation of government rates.
LAHORE: The Punjab government issued a notification for transfer and posting of Punjab Inspector General Prisons here...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has given a deadline to RPOs and DPOs to activate "Protection...
LAHORE: Punjab University administration has decided to take disciplinary action against students involved in...
LAHORE: Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations are being organised from March 5 to 12 with the coordination of the Department...
LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued instructions to depute a police official with each enumerator to improve...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Thursday reiterated his demand of dissolving national and Sindh assemblies...
