Magistrates asked to implement official rates

LAHORE: DC Rafia Haider has warned Price Control Magistrates (PCM) and formulated a strict procedure to monitor their performances. She issued the strict directions to Price Control Magistrates to do the work, go to the field, deliver to the public, or else go home. She ordered tightening up KPIs for the performance evaluation of Price Control Magistrates, performance will be evaluated on the basis of display of price list and implementation of government rates.