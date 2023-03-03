Mian Farooq posted as IG Prisons

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued a notification for transfer and posting of Punjab Inspector General Prisons here on Thursday.

According to the notification, Mian Farooq Nazir, Member- IV (Enquiries) S&GAD, has been posted as IG Prisons vice Mubashar Ahmad Khan who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. It may be mentioned that it was third posting of Farooq Nazir as IG Prisons Punjab.