Deadline given for Protection Centres

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has given a deadline to RPOs and DPOs to activate "Protection Centres” in all regional police offices of the province by March 5 and by March 12 in all district police offices.

IG Punjab has directed to RPOs and DPOs to leave no stone unturned in serving and protecting the vulnerable sections who deserve help and attention apart from transgender and helpless children. He said that these "Protection Centres" would play a significant role in helping and protecting transgender, destitute children and homeless children suffering from mental problems.

IG Punjab issued these instructions to all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province while presiding over the video link RPOs conference at the Central Police Office on Thursday. In the conference, the crime situation in different regions and the performance of police teams were reviewed.

In the meeting, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed, AIG Admin Ammara Athar and CTO Lahore Captain (Rtd) Mustansar Feroze were present while all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continued to encourage the officers and personnel who have performed excellently during their duty and in this regard, he awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to 33 officers and officials from districts of Kasur and Nankana Sahib of Sheikhupura region and district Bhakkar of Sargodha region.