PU to take action against students involved in clash

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) administration has decided to take disciplinary action against students involved in Wednesday’s clash.

A PU official said that the administration would impose penalties on students including possible suspension. He said police had taken 47 students, from the two groups, into custody after an on-campus clash.

Students from Pashtun Council and Punjabi Council had clashed while playing a cricket match. Meanwhile, the Executive Council of PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA) held its meeting on Thursday. PUASA President Prof Dr M Azhar Naeem presided over the meeting while Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi moderated the proceedings.

The Executive Council took stock of the prevailing situation of the university and unanimously passed a resolution demanding the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor of Punjab University.