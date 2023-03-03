Jashan-e-Baharan events from 5th

LAHORE: Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations are being organised from March 5 to 12 with the coordination of the Department of Culture & Information and the District Government.

There will be Food and Artesan Mela in Jilani Park which will start at 5pm on March 5 followed by Punjabi folk music performance at 6pm. National History Museum housed in Greater Iqbal Park, will show a ‘Digital Journey to the making of Pakistan’ from 11am-6pm during the Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations.

There are several events at Alhamra of folk music, mehfil-e-ghazal, sufi music, khawateen mushaira, paintings exhibition by female artists, classical music programme, mazahiya mushaira, musical gala and Sadhay 14 August. All the programmes at Alhamra start at 7pm except for exhibition, women’s mushaira and Mazahiya Mushaira which will start at 3,4 and 5pm respectively. Women’s Mushaira and exhibition of their paintings is on March 8 which is also Women’s Day while Mazahiya Mushaira is on March 10.

On the closing day, March 12, there will be a marathon/cyclothone which will start at 7am from Liberty roundabout to Jilani Park. Commissioner Chaudhry M Ali Randhawa himself will supervise all activities including security. The canals and main highways in Lahore will be decorated and illuminated. Jashan Biharan will also have marathon races and cycling competitions.