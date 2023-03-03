Security for census teams enhanced

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued instructions to depute a police official with each enumerator to improve security during the census under way across the province.

This directive was issued by the Chief Secretary while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments and top police and military officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the transportation plan be implemented and the security of the field teams be further enhanced. He said that the census is an important national responsibility, adding that there is no room for negligence.

He also asked the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the census and launch a special campaign to increase awareness among people. The Chief Secretary said that participation in the census is for the benefit of the people. He said that the data obtained from the census would help in resource distribution and future planning.

He appealed to people to fully cooperate with the enumerators in data collection. The Chief Secretary also started the census at the Civil Secretariat by writing a number. Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadar Qazi gave a briefing at the meeting. He said that census work has started in all the districts.