JI demands same-day polls

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq Thursday reiterated his demand of dissolving national and Sindh assemblies to ensure general elections in the centre and all federating units the same day.

Addressing the party office-bearers at Mansoorah, the JI chief said now it is the turn of the PDM and the PPP to sacrifice their governments in larger national interest and to save valuable public money at the crucial juncture of deep economic crunch. He said in prevailing harsh economic circumstances holding separate polls in two provinces would not be affordable financially.

He said general elections instead of polls in two provinces could only bring stability in the country. He urged the the Election Commission to complete local body polls in Karachi. He said the PPP’s provincial government should not interfere with results. He said the mayor of Karachi would be from the Jamaat-e-Islami and warned the Sindh government against stealing people’s mandate.

He also demanded the government release the Gwadar Right Movement leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and others detained under illegal cases. He said the government should not push the people of Balochistan to the wall.

He said the JI watched the politics of so-called big parties closely and also entered into alliances with a few of them in the past for the sake of public interests, but reached the conclusion that politics was business and game for the major political players. Therefore, he maintained, the JI had decided to stay away from them in future.