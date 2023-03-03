Medical equipment worth Rs15 crore sent to Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE: The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has sent medical equipment worth Rs15 crore to the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria on Thursday.

In this regard, a formal ceremony was held in the department where Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Shoaib Jadoon were the guests of honour.

VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, VC University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Ahsan Wahid Rathore, Ex-Principal SIMS Prof Amjad, Principal Ameer ud din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Zafar Al Fareed and other officers were present.

Talking to the media on this occasion, the caretaker provincial health minister said that medical equipment worth Rs15 crore are being sent to Turkiye and Syria by the various teaching government hospitals of Lahore affiliated to the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education. The medical equipment include ventilators, life-saving medicines, vaccines, examination gloves, blood transfusion sets, plasters, drip sets, face masks, hand sanitizers and other medical supplies.

Dr Javed Akram further said that the suffering humanity should be helped in both hidden and visible ways, so that it sends a message to the rest of humanity and inspires them. The teams of rescue and doctors from Pakistan went to Turkiye and Syria to help the Muslims who were stuck in trouble.