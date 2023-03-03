Republican rebel Cheney to teach at US university

WASHINGTON: Former US Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney has been appointed as a professor at the University of Virginia, the school said on Thursday.Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress last year to an election conspiracy theorist, will assume the role of professor of practice at the university´s Center for Politics, it said.
The 56-year-old daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney had become a pariah in the party over her membership on the congressional panel investigating the January 6 assault on the US Capitol -- and Donald Trump´s role in fanning the flames.
OSLO: Norway’s government on Thursday apologised to indigenous Sami reindeer herders affected by wind farms that...
OTTAWA: Three heli-skiers -- all foreign nationals -- have died in an avalanche in western Canada´s Kootenay Rockies,...
ISTANBUL: Rescuers pulled a dog alive from a collapsed building in southern Turkiye three weeks after last month´s...
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities arrested four people on Thursday in connection with an assault on a woman outside a...
MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation that could see people who criticise mercenaries, including...
PARIS: From the Amazon to the evergreen forests of Africa and Southeast Asia, large-scale deforestation threatens...
