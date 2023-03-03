Republican rebel Cheney to teach at US university

WASHINGTON: Former US Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney has been appointed as a professor at the University of Virginia, the school said on Thursday.Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress last year to an election conspiracy theorist, will assume the role of professor of practice at the university´s Center for Politics, it said.

The 56-year-old daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney had become a pariah in the party over her membership on the congressional panel investigating the January 6 assault on the US Capitol -- and Donald Trump´s role in fanning the flames.