Norway apologises for ‘illegal’ wind farms on indigenous land

OSLO: Norway’s government on Thursday apologised to indigenous Sami reindeer herders affected by wind farms that were declared illegal after they were built, following a week of protests by activists.
The country´s highest court unanimously ruled in October 2021 that the expropriation and operating permits issued for the construction of 151 turbines in the Fosen region of western Norway were invalid.
The court found that the project violated the rights of Sami families to practise their culture of reindeer husbandry. However, the ruling gave no guidance on what should be done with the turbines, which are already in operation.
