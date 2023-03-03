Turkish rescuers save trapped dog three weeks after quake

ISTANBUL: Rescuers pulled a dog alive from a collapsed building in southern Turkiye three weeks after last month´s 7.8-magnitude deadly earthquake, local media reported on Thursday.
The teams from a local municipality in central Turkiye saved Aleks the dog on Wednesday and delivered him to Haytap, a Turkish animal protection association in the city of Antakya. A video from DHA news agency shows rescuers reaching between two large concrete slabs and calling to the trapped canine.
“Is he coming?” one rescuer was heard saying, crouching inside a small hollow in the debris of the collapsed building. “Aleks, come, my dear,” one rescuer calls to the dog. “Well done, my son.”
