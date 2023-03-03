Russia backs jail for critics of ‘volunteer’ fighters

MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation that could see people who criticise mercenaries, including members of the Wagner force fighting in Ukraine, jailed for up to 15 years.

The laws build on penalties introduced after Russia deployed troops to Ukraine that Kremlin opponents say was designed to criminalise criticism of the conflict. Mercenary groups like Wagner, which has recruited from Russian prisons and is spearheading Moscow´s assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, have recently gained a huge public profile.

“This legislative initiative will protect everyone that risks their lives to ensure the security of our country and our citizens,” said the chairman of Russia´s lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin.