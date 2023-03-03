Belarus rights situation worsening ‘dramatically’: UN expert

GENEVA: Belarus´s already dire rights situation is deteriorating further, a UN expert warned on Thursday, a day before Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski is expected to be sentenced to over a decade behind bars.

“My assessment of the situation of human rights is that it worsened dramatically,” special rapporteur on Belarus Anais Marin told an event on the sidelines of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. “It´s going from bad to worse.”

She and the UN rights office are due to present reports to the council this month on the violations committed in the country surrounding contested presidential elections three years ago. Belarus was gripped by months of unprecedented anti-government demonstrations after the August 2020 vote resulted in a sixth term in office to President Alexander Lukashenko -- a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Marin, an independent expert, said she was concerned that “the continuously worsening human rights situation in Belarus could fall below the radar.” There have not been large-scale protests in Belarus for more than two years, she said, “because independent voices in the country have all been silenced.”

Marine pointed out that Belarus is currently holding “at least 1,400” political prisoners, while over 700 civil society organisations had been forced to close their offices in the past three years. And 32 journalists and media workers are currently detained in the country, she said, citing the Belarusian Association of Journalists.