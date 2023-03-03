Putin says Ukrainian group attacked border region, Kyiv denies Russian ‘provocation’

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had been hit by a “terrorist attack” in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

He vowed to crush what he said was a Ukrainian sabotage group that had fired at civilians. Ukraine accused Russia of staging a false “provocation”, but also appeared to imply some form of operation had indeed been carried out by Russian anti-government partisans.

Amid reports of shelling and sporadic sabotage, Russia’s border regions have become increasingly volatile since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago in what it called a “special military operation”.

Putin, in a televised address, accused the group of opening fire on civilians, including children. Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz earlier said that the Ukrainians had shot and killed one person and injured a child.

“They won’t achieve anything. We will crush them,” said Putin, adding that the group was made up of the kind of people who wanted to rob Russia of its history and language. The FSB security service said in an initial statement that the army and FSB were trying to liquidate “an armed group of Ukrainian nationalists” who had crossed the border.

RIA news agency later quoted the FSB as saying the situation was under the control of law enforcement agencies. It said a large number of explosive devices had been found and de-mining was taking place.

In two videos circulating online, armed men calling themselves the “Russian Volunteer Corps” said they had crossed the border to fight what they referred to as “the bloody Putinite and Kremlin regime”.

Describing themselves as Russian “liberators”, the armed men called on Russians to take up arms and rise up against the authorities. They said they did not open fire on civilians. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos’ authenticity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that law enforcement agencies would determine who was responsible and Putin was being briefed by security chiefs on the situation. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter: “The story about (a) Ukrainian sabotage group in RF (Russian Federation) is a classic deliberate provocation.”

He said Russia “wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war”. A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence suggested the makeup of the sabotage group was a sign of internal strife inside Russia.

“These are people who with weapons in their hands are fighting the Putin regime and those who support it... Maybe Russians will begin to wake up, realise something and take some concrete steps,” Mr Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian outlet Hromadske.

Bryansk Governor Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel: “Today, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated the Klimovsky district in the village of Lubechanye. Saboteurs fired on a moving car. As a result of the attack, one resident was killed and a 10-year-old child was wounded.”