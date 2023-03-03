Over-50 team leaves for Cape Town

KARACHI: Pakistan's over-50 team, led by formal Test player Zahoor Elahi, will leave for Cape Town on Friday where the second over-50 World Cup will be played from March 6 to 20.

There will be 14 teams playing 56 matches in the tournament.

The other teams are Australia, Canada, USA, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, UAE, Wales, Namibia, India, England and hosts South Africa.

Pakistan will begin their campaign on March 6 with a match against Wales.

On march 7, they will face South Africa. On march 9 they will play against the UAE.

Pakistan will take on England on March 12 and will face arch rivals India on March 13.

They will play their last group match against Namibia on March 15.

The semi finals will be played on March 17 and the final will be played on March 20 at the Test Centre, Newlands Cricket Ground.

Pakistan squad played a warm up game at Karachi Gymkhana the other day.

The over 50 team will take inspiration from the over 60 team which recently won the World Cup in Australia.

Squad:

Zahoor Elahi, Jaffer Qureshi, Azhar Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Ahmed Hayat, Jamshed Ali, Naeem Tayyab, Mazhar Husain, Khalid Hussain, Muhammad Jawed, Nafees Ali Khan, Rehan Rauf, Fawad Ateeq Barry, Asif Hamayun, Imtiaz Ahmed, Rauf Wain, Amir Sabzwari,

Asjad Ali and Zakir Baig will be the manager and the deputy manager, respectively.