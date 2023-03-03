Punjab, Army, Wapda win matches

KARACHI: Punjab, Army, and Wapda registered victories on the second day of Roshan Khan National Squash Team Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Thursday.

In the Pool A, Punjab trounced Sindh 3–0 as Ahmed Amin thrashed Huraira Zafar 11-2, 14-12, 11-2 and Anas Ali beat Abdul Basit 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 while Shoaib Hassan beat defeated Aayeman Zahid 11-1, 11-2, 11-5.

In the Pool B, Army thumped KP 3–0 as Sadam ul Haq overcame Mutahir Ali 11-6, 13-11, 11-8 and Ashab Irfan smashed Shahzad Khan 11-3, 11-8, 11-8 while Hamza Khan beat Nasir 13-11, 11-7, 11-7.

In another match in the Pool B, WAPDA won against Balochistan as Nasir Iqbal beat Jahanzaib Yousaf 11-6, 11-8, 11-1 and Noor Zaman defeated Mazhar Ali 11-2, 11-7, 11-5, while Danish Atlas thrashed Abdul Waqar 11-4, 11-3, 11-4.