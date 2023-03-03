Pakistan experience mixed fortunes in IHF Women Handball

KARACHI: Pakistan experienced mixed fortunes in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Women Youth Under-18 and Junior Under-20 Handball Central Asia Trophy which started at the newly-built Indoor Hall of the Government College University, Faisalabad, on Thursday.

Pakistan defeated Tajikistan 37-7 in the Youth Under-18 category. They then lost to Uzbekistan 8-77 in the Junior Under-20 category.

Meanwhile, in the Junior Under-20 category, Tajikistan defeated Kyrgyzstan 27-19.

Professor Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad, inaugurated the IHF Trophy 2023.