Teachers are an indispensable component of any education system. The best teachers can compensate for any inadequacies in infrastructure and logistics and still impart a quality education on to their students. And yet, our public school teachers remain undervalued and underpaid and in many cases they are not even paid what little they are owed.

After the 18th Amendment, educational duties were devolved to the provinces. However, if teacher pay is the benchmark, many of the provinces are failing to fulfil their new responsibilities.

Azhar Abid

Islamabad