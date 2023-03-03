Urban pollution

In a populous and industrialized city like Karachi where the air is polluted by the toxic fumes of factories and mills, problems such as lung disease and poisoning from toxic fumes are becoming quite common. The problem is not just industrial, but extends to large residential areas where there are no factories or plants in sight. I live in Safora Chowrangi, Karachi where a neighbour of ours burns his garbage in his home, making it difficult for us to breathe. Other neighbours, including us, have complained about this dangerous behaviour, but the municipal administration has not been responsive.

I want the city administration to inform people in residential areas that garbage should not be burnt in the streets and fields where people live nearby. There should also be strict prohibitions on building power plants and factories close to residential areas and the local government needs to bolster its waste collection capabilities.

Fiza Sikandar

Karachi