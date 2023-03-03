The gender aspect

The world, in general, and Pakistan in particular, are going through the worst economic crisis of the 21st century. This economic downturn has negatively affected the lives of people worldwide, and Pakistan is no exception. The impacts of economic crises are often gendered. Women are especially vulnerable to the economic crisis due to existing gender inequalities and structural barriers. Women who have been supporting their families are now losing jobs and are more likely to suffer from rising incidence of domestic violence.

Moreover, the mental well-being of women is also compromised in the aftermath of any economic recession. They undergo severe depression as it becomes difficult for them to make ends meet and feed their children. Our economic policymakers should be cognizant of this disparate impact when devising policies to address the crisis, making sure not to neglect women in need. Moreover, it is essential to develop policies to promote gender equality in the labour market and increase women’s access to better educational and career opportunities.

Javeriya Mahar

Hyderabad