Chaos on campus

Unfortunately, the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad is filled with uncertainty because it has been closed after clashes between students and police being called in to clear the dormitories, throwing the campus into chaos.

As long as our educational institutions are run by those devoid of expertise in educational governance, such incidents will continue to occur. There is a clear need to reform the administrative arrangements in our universities.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad