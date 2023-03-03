Chaos on campus

Unfortunately, the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad is filled with uncertainty because it has been closed after clashes between students and police being called in to clear the dormitories, throwing the campus into chaos.
As long as our educational institutions are run by those devoid of expertise in educational governance, such incidents will continue to occur. There is a clear need to reform the administrative arrangements in our universities.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Teachers are an indispensable component of any education system. The best teachers can compensate for any inadequacies...
In a populous and industrialized city like Karachi where the air is polluted by the toxic fumes of factories and...
The world, in general, and Pakistan in particular, are going through the worst economic crisis of the 21st century....
The AI chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has led to a new round of speculation as to how long it will be before...
Decolonizing our minds is a crucial step towards achieving true social justice and equality. The impact of...
In the aftermath of the pandemic, the wealth of the super-rich has doubled, while the rest of the world struggles to...
Comments