Misplaced fears

The AI chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has led to a new round of speculation as to how long it will be before machines supplant human beings at work, school and every other key institution. Comparing human intelligence to an AI software is like comparing an aircraft to a bird. An aircraft can fly but it will never move with the fluid dexterity and conscious movement of a bird. AI chatbots might be able to apply certain concepts and demonstrate a mastery that humans cannot, but they will likely never be able to come up with new concepts, languages, rules and ideas. Innovation is likely to remain the province of mankind.

We have yet to see a Chatbot come up with something truly original. The current AI applications, as impressive as they are, still rely on human prompts and their output is simply things we have already come up with arranged in a more efficient and interesting manner. Man remains firmly at the helm of the machine.

Haleema Sadia

Rawalpindi