In the aftermath of the pandemic, the wealth of the super-rich has doubled, while the rest of the world struggles to make ends meet. This staggering increase in wealth for the top one per cent highlights the alarming level of income inequality in our society. The pandemic has exposed the deep-rooted flaws in our economic system, where the rich get richer while the poor get poorer. It is time for governments and businesses to take decisive action to address this issue and ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to prosper. Failure to do so will only widen the wealth gap and create further social unrest.

Danish Waqar Mangi

Sukkur