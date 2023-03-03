Peace activists call for visa-free South Asia

LAHORE: To ensure the promotion of friendship between South Asian countries, especially Pakistan and India, it is necessary to make all travel visa-free so that the people of the region have full freedom to meet each other and common social, cultural and historical heritage can be promoted.

These views were expressed by the workers and volunteers of more than 50 social organisations working for peace jointly in Pakistan and India on February 28 in the Kartarpur Peace Corridor.

Mohammad Tahseen said that the current and previous government of Pakistan has made it easy for the people of India to visit Pakistan, but people are facing difficulties from the Indian side. People from both countries want to meet each other, but the governments, especially the BJP government, are creating many hurdles.

He further said, “The common problem in this region is poverty and we should work together to eradicate this menace. Pressure should be put on the governments to ensure the protection of religious minorities in both countries. The Governments of Pakistan and India should immediately sign a permanent cease-fire agreement and take immediate steps for the eradication of poverty and economic development in both countries.”

On behalf of the Indian delegation, Arundhati Dhru said that we are supporters of sustainable peace and prosperity in South Asia, and ethnic and religious minorities should be provided adequate social and legal protection.

Political leader Farooq Tariq said that the first step for the immediate solution to the long-standing problem of Kashmir should be complete demilitarisation. After that, according to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, bold and appropriate steps should be taken in due time to solve the problem.