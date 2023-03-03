CITY PULSE

Sukoon

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SA Noory. Titled ‘Sukoon’, the show will run at the gallery until March 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Rainwaves

Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hafsa Shaikh. Titled ‘Rainwaves’, the show will run at the gallery until March 4. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.