Three-day mental health congress begins today

Psychiatric and mental health are witnessing rapid changes, especially with the current pandemic that is placing a big impact on healthcare systems around the globe.

Today, treatment and recovery of mental disorders go hand in hand with promotion and prevention and there is an increased interest in rehabilitation and psycho-social interventions. For the first time in Pakistan to create awareness among the people, the Pakistan Psychiatric Research Center (PPRC), along with The Brain Clinic Pakistan (TBCP) and supported by the Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS), SAARC Psychiatric Federation (SPF) and Asian Federation of Psychiatric Associations (AFPA), is organising ‘The WPA Thematic Congress’ from March 3 to 5 at Hotel Marriott, Karachi. Experts from around the world will be participating in the congress. Prof M. Afzal Jawed, Prof Adrian James, Prof Albert Persaud, Prof Kam Bhui, Prof Shahid Latif from the United Kingdom, Prof Roger NG from Hong Kong, Prof Johannes Wancata from Austria, Prof Rajiv Tandon, Prof Mujeeb Shad, Prof Christina Hoven from the USA, Prof Meryam Schouler Ocak from Germany and Prof Waqar Azeem from Qatar will be sharing their views.