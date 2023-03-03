Two major water pipelines burst after power breakdown

After a power breakdown at the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) Dhabeji Pumping Station on Thursday, two 72-inch-diameter pipelines burst and disrupted the water supply to the city. Water is being supplied to Karachi through an alternative supply mechanism, but the supply quantity is low.

According to the KWSB’s press statement, the power breakdown occurred at 10:25am, and the supply was restored at 01:40pm. Water line number one PRRC and water line number five at the pumping station were affected due to the power breakdown.

On receiving information that the lines were affected and on the special instructions of KWSB CEO Engr Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, the chief engineer bulk, the superintendent engineer bulk water supply of the Gharo Division and other water board officials reached the station to inspect the affected lines.

The CEO gave special instructions to the officers concerned, saying that the restoration work of both the affected lines should be completed on an emergency basis. He said the residents should not face any difficulties. Following the CEO’s instructions, the water board staff started the restoration work of the affected lines on an emergency basis.

The chief engineer bulk said the repair work of line number one PRRC will be completed in four days and that of line number five will be completed within 24 hours. He said the pumps are running on less capacity due to the affected lines, but water is being supplied to the city through alternative lines.