Draft human rights policy shared with stakeholders for suggestions

Civil society organisations and activists have expressed satisfaction at the Sindh Human Rights Policy’s draft prepared by the provincial human rights department.

According to a statement issued, various rights activists termed the draft policy a good start at a consultative session that was held by the human rights department at a local hotel to seek input from the stakeholders on the draft.

The session was chaired by Surendar Valasai, special assistant to the Sindh chief minister on human rights. The department’s secretary, Javed Sibghatullah Mahar, and additional secretary, Zahid Hussain Khemtio, were also present on the occasion.

Valasai said at the meeting that any policy made without incorporating the views of the stakeholders was of no use, due to which the human rights department had decided to take the stockholders into confidence before finalising and approving the draft policy on human rights that meant to guide future legislation on issues related to human rights and its implementation.

He added that the problem of implementation of policies was not limited to Sindh alone as the entire country faced that problem. He remarked that the solution lied in the continuity of efforts.

He said that in the light of the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government was determined to implement laws ensuring human rights in the province. Problems regarding the implementation of such laws would definitely emerge, but they would be eventually resolved, Valasai added.

The Sindh human rights secretary briefed the meeting on the draft policy. He said the proposed policy would be revised after every five years and it would also be linked with various departments, including the women welfare department, social welfare department and minority affairs department.

He explained that the policy would also set targets for the next five years for such departments. The consultative session was attended by representatives of human rights organisations, women, children, transgender persons, minorities representatives, persons with disabilities, labourers and peasants. Notable participants included Iqbal Dethu, Kiran Rao, Haya Emaan Zahid, Noor Muhammad Bajeer, Vajeeha Gilani, Muhammad Osama, Abdul Rahim Brohi, Abid Lashari, Kiran Zubair, Hina Baloch, Altaf Khoso, Shahzadi Rai and Marvi Awani.

The participants appreciated the Sindh human rights department's initiative to consult the stakeholders on the draft policy and said that consultation and support of the stakeholders was the key to the success of any policy. They called for the human rights department to play a leading role in the province for creating awareness about human rights and training the youth in matter related to human rights. ­