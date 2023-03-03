Property dealer killed in drive-by shooting

A property dealer was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in the Jamshed Quarters area late on Thursday night.

Forty-two-year-old Amir, son of Haroon Ismail, was shot dead on Kashmir Road the near Kashmir Complex. SHO) Khalid Rafique of the Jamshed Quarters police station said that responding to information, police rushed to the spot and found the victim lying critically wounded in his car. The man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation showed that the victim was heading home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal when the attackers riding on a motorcycle came across his vehicle near the Kashmir Complex, and shot him before speeding away.

Amir suffered multiple bullet wounds to his torso. The police collected seven spent bullet shells from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for examination. SHO Rafique said the murder seemed to be a part of some enmity as the initial investigation had revealed that he was involved in land disputes and some FIRs had also been registered from both sides, which led to suspicion that he might have been killed over an enmity. However, it is early to confirm the exact motive behind the murder. A case has been reported and investigations are underway.