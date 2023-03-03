Suspect who shot, injured girl at school yet to be arrested

Police have so far failed to arrest the suspect who allegedly shot and injured a female student at a school in the Orangi Town area of Karachi.

The girl, a student of matriculation, was severely injured after she was shot by a fellow student inside a school on Wednesday. She is admitted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Initially, it was told that the incident took place after a gun of a fellow student, Fazalullah, went off in the classroom.The school’s management told police that the incident took place in one of the classrooms in which a shot was fired resulting in injury to the student.

However, the suspect’s family have expressed their ignorance about any firearm in his possession. Meanwhile, the girl’s family claims that the incident occurred over a personal enmity. Commenting on the matter, police said they could not affirm the factor of personal enmity before the suspect’s arrest.

Police are yet to be register a case. However, they conducted a raid at the suspect’s house but were unable to arrest him as he was not present there. Further investigations are under way.