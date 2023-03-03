Two held for rape and murder of minor girl

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect and his facilitator in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in District Malir’s Bin Qasim Town.

Officials said the prime suspect, Intizar Hussain, was the girl’s neighbour. They also arrested his facilitator, Allah Rakha. The victim’s father has appealed to the higher authorities to give the death penalty to the suspects.

District Malir SSP Hassan Sardar said the police arrested the suspects in less than 24 hours of finding the girl’s body, which Allah Rakha had helped Intizar Hussain dispose of. Police said they have taken the suspects’ DNA samples to strengthen the case.

The girl had gone missing on Monday and her body was found on Wednesday. “The government will punish the arrested suspects,” said Azam, the girl’s father, who works as a taxi driver. He has six other daughters and two sons.

“What happened to our girl today can happen to another girl tomorrow,” he lamented, demanding that the suspects be brought to justice. “We are poor. The arrested suspects should be punished severely.”

The girl’s funeral prayers were offered on Thursday. It was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salman Abdullah Murad, minister Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, the Malir SSP and a large number of locals. The father thanked the SSP for arresting the suspects.

Fire at warehouse

A chemical warehouse in the old Sabzi Mandi area was damaged in a fire on Thursday. Panic ensued as thick black smoke began to billow from the warehouse, engulfing the surrounding area with a pungent smell of burning chemicals. The workers immediately called in the fire brigade.

Within minutes, two fire tenders arrived at the scene and the firefighters got to work, battling the flames with their water hoses and chemical extinguishers. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident although the damage was extensive. The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Bus accident

Several vehicles were damaged on Thursday after a bus belonging to a private textile mill collided with them near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Morr.

Police stated that the driver of the bus lost control, resulting in the collision. Fortunately, no one was injured, but more than ten vehicles were damaged. The accident was said to have taken place due to the brake failure of the bus.

The incident caused severe traffic congestion, but the affected vehicles were cleared quickly, and traffic was restored. An investigation into the matter is under way.