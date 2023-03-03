Eurozone inflation rises

Brussels: Surging food costs dashed hopes of a steeper fall in the eurozone´s annual inflation rate in February.

Inflation was down to 8.5 percent last month from 8.6 percent in January, but the analyst consensus forecast compiled by financial data firm FactSet was 8.2 percent, while that of Bloomberg was 8.3 percent.

The eurozone´s core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose from 5.3 percent in January to a new record of 5.6 percent last month, the EU´s statistics agency Eurostat said.

The figures could see the European Central Bank (ECB) continue interest rate hikes beyond the first few months of 2023, analysts said, as it battles to control inflation.

"For some time we have been forecasting a 50 basis point hike at the meeting in two weeks´ time and another in May, but further hikes at later meetings now look increasingly likely," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief eurozone economist at Capital Economics.

The annual inflation rate had been falling each month since it hit a peak of 10.6 percent in October last year, thanks to the slowdown in energy costs rises.

Energy bills spiralled after Russia invaded Ukraine last year but a milder-than-feared winter and government support for households and businesses´ fuel costs helped Europe stave off the worst of the crisis.