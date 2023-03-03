LAHORE: Additional Secretary of Board of Investment Ambreen Iftikhar has said that in 2021, South Asia received foreign investment of $175 billion, out of which only $2 billion were invested in Pakistan.

She said Invest Pakistan initiative is being launched to lure investors towards Pakistan. She was speaking at the Invest Pakistan Concept Launch Event at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

BOI would use “investor targeting” for the purpose. The national framework would not only notify the investment, but also help to operationalise it. She said that because of the IMF conditions, “we have suggested that these conditions should be shared with the private sector so that they know which policies cannot be changed and which policies have scope”.

Under this new process, the suggestions of the business community would be brought into the finance bill so that they could be implemented easily.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber has always emphasised on making the rules and regulations simple and business friendly so that the business climate in the country improves and facilitates investors.