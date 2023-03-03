Inefficient pses

LAHORE: We are still to see a strong and honest government capable of taking decisions in supreme national interest. To start with, it should get rid of public sector enterprises and shift development from urban to rural areas where the majority of Pakistanis live.

Public sector companies are operating inefficiently because they are infested with political appointees inducted without merit. Enterprises owned by the state are by boards mostly appointed by the state, and they have never been held accountable for the decisions they take.

Replacing these appointed board members with qualified ones should be the first step. Following that, government meddling in the affairs of these boards should end.

The government should have no role in awards of contracts and appointments in these institutions. Strict adherence to rules and regulations should be maintained, while doing away with discretionary powers that breed corruption.

Public sector companies can be privatised after formation of merit-based transparent boards and elimination of employees inducted without merit.

Successive governments have completely ignored the regulatory institutions of the country that are an integral part of economic management the world over. It is simply not part of their economic paradigm.

The state should strengthen the three vital regulatory institutions, the State Bank of Pakistan, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Competition Commission of Pakistan to ensure sustained and equitable growth in the free market economy.

A strong and independent SBP, as it currently is, is essential to ensure stability of the banking system; the SECP needs full autonomy for better corporate governance as does the CCP for keeping the markets functioning fairly providing equal opportunity to all.

Majority of our population resides in rural areas. Most development is restricted to urban centers. Planners would have to focus on speedy development in the rural regions and facilitate creation of non-farm jobs in these regions to ensure equitable and sustained growth.

We must realise that Pakistan’s labour market is going through five transitions: from farm to non-farm, rural to urban, unorganised to organised, subsistence self-employment to decent wage employment, and school to work.

Our urban centres are overcrowded. We must take steps to create jobs in rural regions. The establishment of agro-based industries would boost agricultural productivity.

We have seen that establishment of sugar mills in rural Punjab and Sindh has doubled the sugarcane yield as millers supply better seeds to the farmers. Small rural industrial estates would translate into a huge opportunity for job creation and growth.

The only long-term solution is to make rural areas a better habitat for job creation. For the time being, we cannot take jobs to people so we will have to take people to jobs which means migration from rural to urban centres.

The current infrastructure deficit reinforces an already skewed geography of work by amplifying job clustering to existing cities rather than creating new ones.

The only sustainable, long-term solutions lie in an integrated approach to education, employability and employment -- that will arise from the reform of current regimes in infrastructure, education, skill development and labour laws.

It is high time that the government earmarks substantially more resources for rural regions that would create new markets. This would induce the private sector to exploit the potential of these newly created markets at places where the majority of Pakistanis live.