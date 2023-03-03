NEPRA hears KE’s Rs484bn investment plan

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric CEO Moonis Abdullah Alvi on Thursday said that the company’s upcoming investment plan worth Rs484 billion was conceived to balance between affordability, availability, and sustainability of power supply.

These remarks were made during a hearing conducted by NEPRA for the company’s investment plan 2030 for its transmission and distribution network. He further shared that the investment plan had been drawn up while keeping in view imminent changes expected in the power sector, including liberalisation of the power market.

Furthermore, through these targeted investments, KE eyes to bring down its T&D loss to 12.8 percent till 2030.

Regarding its past performance, KE’s management informed that since privatisation in 2005 the utility has brought its T&D losses down by half ie from 34.2 percent to 15.3 percent in 2022, doubled the customer base from 1.8 million to 3.4 million, and doubled the infrastructure making the power supply more reliable and safe. They further added that since privatisation, KE has added 19 more grids to its fleet, taking the total number of grids to 71.

NEPRA chairman said that while KE continues to show all the advancements and up-gradations it has made since privatisation, consumers continue to face challenges today and the effects are not being translated very clearly. To this the KE’s leadership pointed towards the operational and economic challenges it has to face, which hinder its ability to serve the consumers.

Amid the hearing, KE also drew comments from participants.

Chairman CDC and Consul General of New Zealand Moin M Fudda during his comments welcomed KE’s decision to embrace the end of its exclusivity. Furthermore, he added that since 2020, KE has significantly improved its system; however, it is concerning that KE has over Rs400 billion as receivable from the government of Pakistan. In such circumstances with high receivables, it might be difficult for the utility to make further investments, he pointed out.

Former chairman of the Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan said that since K-Electric is a private entity, it was under severe criticism, while Karachi continues to suffer from various other problems including water shortage and broken roads.

He further added that as a society, “we are more focused towards criticism than appreciating how far KE has come since its privatisation”.

Representatives from trade associations in Karachi appreciated K-Electric’s focus towards serving industries and business community through various initiatives. They also suggested that T&D and recovery targets should be devised while keeping ground realities in mind.

Documents on KE’s website show salient features of its investment plan, which include the addition of 1,182 megawatts of renewable energy. The company’s presentation revealed that it was planning to slash power generation by thermal plants from approximately 90 percent to 50 percent.

Greater transparency was mentioned as the reason for the separate tariff petitions. Compared to the previously applied tariff, the current petition has provision for review after every two years.