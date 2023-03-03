Stocks close in green on bargain hunting

Despite negative developments of a policy rate hike and massive depression of the rupee, stocks closed in green on Thursday as investors engaged in some bargain hunting.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)'s benchmark KSE100 index witnessed buying in blue chips, which supported the market to close the day at 40,671, up 258 points or 0.64 percent.

Equities moved in positive zone, mainly to their discounted values, which attracted the investors for buying despite negative developments.

Analysts attributes the bullish trend to strong financial results as well as discounted levels of shares, which are offering all time low prices although the State Bank of Pakistan increased the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent.

"Stocks closed bullish amid stronger financial results in oil and banking sector and FM [finance minister] assurance over imminent Pak-IMF staff level agreement by next week,” noted Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

He observed that the finance minister’s assurance on surging forex reserves and improving economic indicators and speculations on likely restructuring of foreign debt, easing circular debt crises, played a catalyst role in bullish close.

Topline Securities in its post trading note stated that Pakistan equities had witnessed a positive day.

During the trading hours, Pak rupee lost 6.66 percent against the greenback to close the day at 285.09 versus 266.11 (yesterday closing) in interbank trading.

However, E&P, fertiliser, banks and power sectors contributed positively to the index where POL, EFERT, UBL, ENGRO and HUBC added 260 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, TRG, LUCK and PSEL witnessed some profit taking as they lost 89 points collectively.

Over 152 million shares were traded during the day at the bourse while total value clocked in at Rs8.1 billion.

WTL led the volumes chart with trading of 12.6mn shares.

Arif Habib Limited in its commentary stated that a positive session was recorded at PSX.

“The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green as the bulls kept drifting the market within positive zone during most of the trading hours and pulled the index up to make an intraday high of 440.20 points.”

The bullish move was owed to a recovery phase due to substantial discounted stock prices offering all time low price to earnings multiple that attracted investors to accumulate dividend yielding stocks to add value to their portfolio.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P’s (+143.5pts), commercial banks (+125.5pts), fertiliser (+91.1pts), power generation and distribution (+36.0pts), and chemical (+15.6pts).

Volumes decreased from 167.3 million shares to 152.2 million shares (-9.1pc DoD). The average traded value also decreased by 18.0 percent to $28.6 million as against $34.8 million.

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes were WTL, HUBC, MLCF, TPLP, and POWER.