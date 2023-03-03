PSO denies plans to acquire Telenor

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) on Thursday clarified that the company was not planning to acquire Telenor Pakistan.

“PSO has no interest or desire of acquiring Telenor Pakistan. However, with respect to Easy Paisa, PSO has not taken any concrete step,” it said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“Whenever things will materialize, PSO will share the information accordingly,” the notice added.

Earlier, a senior official had claimed that the board of directors had given go-ahead to PSO management to complete the prerequisites prior to taking part in the bidding process to acquire the Easypaisa and Telenor Pakistan.

However, with the notice, PSO denied the claims regarding acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, but didn’t completely dismiss a possibility of considering Easypaisa.